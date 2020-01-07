Misuse of customs duty waiver: Jalandhar hotelier gets clean chit in 2012 case

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:40 IST

The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) has given a clean chit to Gautam Kapoor, owner of Radisson Hotel Jalandhar, in an 8-year-old case regarding misuse of the government scheme for import of cars by hotels at concessional duty. Welcoming the order, Kapoor said “Although, it had taken so much time, but I am satisfied that justice has finally prevailed.”

Earlier, the DRI had seized five vehicles, including two BMWs and one Rolls Royce, after it was alleged that the vehicles were purchased for business purposes and a waiver of customs duty had been availed on this ground, while the cars were actually for personal use. The allegations had surfaced at a time when Kapoor was an aspirant for Congress assembly ticket from Jalandhar.

After the investigation, DRI had found that cars imported were used as per provisions of government policy with the hotel complying with all conditions. After the common adjudicating authority dropped DRI proceedings, the hotel had received the necessary redemption letters from various authorities, Kapoor said.