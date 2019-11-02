Mizoram woman held with 1kg heroin in Ludhiana

cities

The Khanna police arrested a Mizoram woman with 1kg heroin on Friday.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh said the accused, identified as Melody Yodhanpari of Ezlas, Mizoram, was arrested during a special checking near Alour village on the National Highway-1.

The SSP said the woman had alighted from a bus and started walking towards the link road on seeing the naka, following which the police stopped her and frisked her bag to find the contraband in it.

The SSP said the woman was settled in Janakpuri of New Delhi. “The accused had brought the heroin from Delhi and was going to supply in Doaba,” said the SSP, adding that a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against her at the City-2 police station of Khanna.