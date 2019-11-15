MNGL threatens to cut off CNG supply to PMPML over dues

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:54 IST

PUNE:The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has threatened to stop compressed natural gas (CNG) supply to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses in Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas unless the outstanding amount of ₹37 crore is paid.

Of the PMPML fleet of 2,000 buses, 950 run on CNG fuel.

The public transport utility maintains that it will pay the arrears, but not the interest on remaining balance stating that it against the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between PMPML and MNGL.

Santosh Sontakke, director (commercial), MNGL said, “We daily supplies at least 13,000 cubic metres of CNG to PMPML. The monthly billing comes to ₹10 crore and PMPML pays between ₹4 crore and ₹5 crore, and the remaining is left as arrears. The pending amount has accumulated and reached ₹43.30 crore, and PMPML has paid only ₹6.22 crore towards the dues. We have informed the transport utility authorities in writing and a number of reminders have been sent, but to avail. We have thus decided to discontinue CNG supply.”

Meanwhile, Ajay R Charthankar, joint managing director, PMPML, on Monday said, “We have been regularly paying the bills, but sometimes it gets delayed. We paid ₹6 crore two days before and remaining will be paid soon. However, interest over the arrears must not be charged. We believe that CNG supply is good for both PMPML and MNGL as partners. We have received the notice related to pending of arrears and steps are being taken to pay off the arrears. However, CNG supply must not be discontinued.”

The MNGL is a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation and GAIL India Limited.