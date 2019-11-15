e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

MNGL threatens to cut off CNG supply to PMPML over dues

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:54 IST
H T Correspondent
H T Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE:The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has threatened to stop compressed natural gas (CNG) supply to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses in Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas unless the outstanding amount of ₹37 crore is paid.

Of the PMPML fleet of 2,000 buses, 950 run on CNG fuel.

The public transport utility maintains that it will pay the arrears, but not the interest on remaining balance stating that it against the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between PMPML and MNGL.

Santosh Sontakke, director (commercial), MNGL said, “We daily supplies at least 13,000 cubic metres of CNG to PMPML. The monthly billing comes to ₹10 crore and PMPML pays between ₹4 crore and ₹5 crore, and the remaining is left as arrears. The pending amount has accumulated and reached ₹43.30 crore, and PMPML has paid only ₹6.22 crore towards the dues. We have informed the transport utility authorities in writing and a number of reminders have been sent, but to avail. We have thus decided to discontinue CNG supply.”

Meanwhile, Ajay R Charthankar, joint managing director, PMPML, on Monday said, “We have been regularly paying the bills, but sometimes it gets delayed. We paid ₹6 crore two days before and remaining will be paid soon. However, interest over the arrears must not be charged. We believe that CNG supply is good for both PMPML and MNGL as partners. We have received the notice related to pending of arrears and steps are being taken to pay off the arrears. However, CNG supply must not be discontinued.”

The MNGL is a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation and GAIL India Limited.

top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities