Home / Cities / MNS to protest against BMC over hawking zones

MNS to protest against BMC over hawking zones

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:05 IST
Upset with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for designating the road below the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena headquarters at Mahim as a hawkers’ zone, the party has decided to launch a protest against the civic body. MNS has contended that majority of the hawking pitches are being marked in residential areas.

MNS leader Yeshwant Killedar called it a “faulty move” which will inconvenience residents. “The hawkers will disrupt the peace in the Mahim-Dadar belt,” said Killedar. MNS has asked BMC to cancel the whole process and start afresh.

Meanwhile, the state Election Commission has sent a notice to MNS for using the symbol of rajmudra or official seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in its new flag. The notice came after a complaint by Sambhaji Brigade and Maratha Mahasangh which argued that it was wrong for any political party to use the rajmudra used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. MNS chief Raj Thackeray while inaugurating the new flag had said it won’t be used during the elections.

