e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Modi’s stance anti-farmer, won’t invite him for upcoming Sikh centenary events, says SGPC

Modi’s stance anti-farmer, won’t invite him for upcoming Sikh centenary events, says SGPC

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 01:33 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
         

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be invited for the upcoming Sikh centenary events as the latter had taken an “anti-farmer stand by enacting the three agri laws.”

“The Prime Minister’s stance has caused a great damage to farmers. So, we have decided not to invite him for the events being organised by us,” the SGPC chief told mediapersons here after the executive committee meeting of the apex gurdwara body.

Modi was the chief guest at the event to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak. Currently, the SGPC plans to celebrate the upcoming 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur in a big way.

Demanding immediate reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, the SGPC chief said, “The Government of India should respect the sentiments of the sangat (community). The corridor, which was temporarily closed due to pandemic, should be reopened as the situation has now improved.”

The SGPC has also decided to organise a grand function to commemorate Baba Jiwan Singh, a Sikh general and companion of 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh. “Guru Gobind Singh gave Baba Jiwan Singh a title of ‘Ranghreta Guru Ka Beta’. A joint function will be organised every year at Anandpur Sahib on a grand scale to commemorate his sacrifice”, said the SGPC chief.

“To cut down expenditure on power, we have decided to install solar panels at gurdwaras. Besides, we are also mulling to implement the concept of a steam kitchen in the gurdwaras”, she said.

The SGPC president also appealed to the sangat visiting the shrine not to do anything to offend the dignity of the shrine.

top news
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
‘In line with public trust standards’
‘In line with public trust standards’
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Delhi riots: Police to allow access to charge sheet on jail computers
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In