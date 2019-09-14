PM Modi, Amit Shah making false claims on Kashmir: Digvijay Singh

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:15 IST

Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who was recently in Mathura, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah of making false claims about the situation in Kashmir, while speaking to the media persons there.

“If everything is alright in the Valley, why impose a curfew and imprison political leaders? Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had stressed on finding a solution to the Kashmir issue using a humane approach, but the present Bharatiya Janata Party leadership is keeping the nation in dark,” said Singh on Friday.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM also blamed the saffron party for the current economic slowdown in the country.

“The BJP government is clueless about jobs being snatched away because of the slowdown and those in power are involved in spreading false information. In fact, the country can fight the slowdown through measures suggested by former PM Manmohan Singh,” he said.

He claimed that as many as a million jobs were lost, businesses came to a standstill and corruption increased after the BJP government’s demonetisation move.

Singh also blamed the BJP for “playing politics in the name of cow”. “BJP is only playing politics. In fact, trade of beef is on a constant rise under the BJP regime,” he said, adding that many beef traders were donating to the BJP coffers.

“It was I who for the first time formed a ‘Gau-Aayog’ (cow commission) in Madhya Pradesh in 1993-94, but the subsequent BJP regime disbanded it. The current Congress regime in MP has now fixed a target of opening 1,000 ‘gau-shalas’ (cow shelters),” claimed Singh.

The senior Congress leader reached the holy city of Mathura on Thursday evening to complete the ‘saptkosi-parikrama’ of the Goverdhan. He was accompanied by former Mathura MLA and fellow Congress leader Pradeep Mathur.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 18:01 IST