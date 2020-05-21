e-paper
Mohali admn arranges train tickets for 10 migrant labourers planning to walk back to Bihar

Mohali admn arranges train tickets for 10 migrant labourers planning to walk back to Bihar

When the SDM came to know, he sent a bus to bring back the party that had reached Dera Bassi.

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali


         

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Mohali Jagdeep Sehgal on Wednesday saved 10 migrant workers from taking the 1,000-km long journey on foot, with bags on their heads to Bihar.

The migrant labourers working at a construction site had been trying to get hold of train tickets, failing which they decided to walk to their hometown of Purnia in Bihar.

The SDM, when he came to know, immediately sent a bus to bring back the party that had reached Dera Bassi. On Wednesday morning, their train tickets were arranged and in the afternoon, they boarded the train to Purnia.

In the last two weeks, the district administration has sent around 18,355 migrant workers back home to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in 15 trains from Mohali. Around 3,000 persons were sent to Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir by buses. The district administration has spent around ₹1.5 crore in ferrying migrants back home from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

