Home / Cities / Mohali admn launches helpline for citizens studying, working abroad and wishing to return home

Mohali admn launches helpline for citizens studying, working abroad and wishing to return home

They can call or email to provide their details latest by April 29, 2020

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Mohali district administration has launched a helpline number for those studying or working abroad and wanting to return home amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The Punjab government has sought information as to whether residents of the district working or studying overseas wish to return to India. All such persons can contact the district administration with relevant details,” said Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

He said that such people need to upload details on the Google form on the link:
https://forms.gle/LwRaHE8BN6tk972b6

They can also email their details, such as name, phone number, current address, passport number, email id, number of people wishing to return to India (family members) and nearest airport in Punjab, to dwosas@gmail.com

Apart from this, they can also call on 0172-2219505 and 2219506 for registration of information. The details are to be forwarded latest by April 29, 2020.

