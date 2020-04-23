e-paper
Home / Cities / Mohali admn ties up with Uber India for emergency transportation

Mohali admn ties up with Uber India for emergency transportation

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said Uber Essential will provide 24 vehicles round-the-clock for any medical emergency within the district

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The district administration has teamed up with Uber India under the ‘Uber Essential’ and ‘Uber Medic’ programmes to provide vehicles round-the-clock for emergency transportation.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said Uber Essential will provide 24 vehicles round-the-clock for any medical emergency within the district.

He said the vehicles will carry patients and attendants to the hospital and not more than two passengers (excluding the driver) can avail the facility.

Rides can be booked via the mobile application only from the home to the said destination and vice-versa.

He said citizens using this facility will not require curfew passes and standard charges will be levied by Uber India with no surge.

He said Uber Medic will provide 20 vehicles for ferrying front-line officials, including health and district administration officials.

He also said as the administration had requisite vehicles, it was decided that the 20 vehicles will be deployed to ferry persons from lower income groups to and from government hospitals free of cost.

The 20 vehicles will be placed at the disposal of Mohali civil surgeon to be further placed at district hospitals/ SDH/ CHCs/ PHCs as per requirement.

The DC said since the targeted persons were unlikely to use the Uber application, the health control room at 0172-2270091/ 78146-41397 will take down requests and pass on to concerned official in-charge, who can send the vehicle to pick and drop the patient.

Mohali road transport authority secretary, who can be reached at 9872630545, will be the nodal officer for management of this service.

