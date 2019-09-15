Mohali denies permission to hold rally against scrapping of Art 370

cities

Citing serious threat to public life as well as law and order, the Mohali administration on Saturday denied the permission to conduct a rally against the scrapping of special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, at the Dussehra Ground in Phase 8 on Sunday (September 15).

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said he received an application from two individuals via an email on Friday, seeking permission to organise a “procession/assembly to support the Kashmiri people struggle”.

The procession is proposed to be held from 11am to 4pm from Dussehra Ground to the Chandigarh border with an expected participation of “7,500 males, 500 females and 100 children along with vehicles”.

Dayalan said the administration considered the application in the light of Supreme Court guidelines and advisory of the Punjab government. “The guidelines clearly state that the minimum time period required to apply for such permission was seven days before the event. The application has been received at a very late stage,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab and Haryana high court, while hearing a Chandigarh resident’s petition, had directed both Punjab and Chandigarh authorities on Wednesday to ensure law and order during the proposed procession against abrogation of Section 370 of the Indian constitution. The Mohali administration had also issued prohibitory orders against the assembly of five or more people “to maintain public order and ensuring safety of human life” the same day. It would remain in force for 60 days.

According to the petition, the call to assemble at Mohali and then proceed on a march towards Chandigarh has been given by Bharatiya Kisan Union, Karkhana Mazdoor Union and Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee, all Punjab-based unions.

All departments give negative reports

In his report, the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) pointed out that there are many Kashmiri students studying in the district and such a rally may cause “incitement to commit offences”, said Dayalan.

The SSP also stated that traffic management, in view of such a large gathering, will be difficult, causing obstruction and annoyance to general public. It would also obstruct the movement of emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire tenders, the report said.

Dayalan said the municipal commissioner in his report stated that the proposed route of the rally passes through densely populated residential areas and the venue for gathering is located close to hospitals such as Fortis and Cosmo.

The fire officer, too, has told the administration that fire safety at the venue cannot be assured at such a short notice. Dayalan said intelligence agencies indicated that the rally may pose serious threat to public safety. Mohali subdivisional magistrate reported that the organisers sought no permission for using loudspeakers. According to the email sent to the DC, there was a plan to install 300 loudspeakers during the rally.

3,500 cops on vigil in Mohali, Chandigarh

Not willing to take any chance, the Mohali police have deployed around 2,000 personnel to ensure law and order. Paramilitary personnel have also been called to seal the borders.

“Any violation will invite strict action. We have deployed adequate force and special nakas will be set up,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police have also deployed 1,500 personnel along with three rapid action force units. At least eight gazetted officers will also be on special duty.

Deputy superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Virk, who is the department’s spokesperson, said no organisation or political outfit has sought permission from the Chandigarh Police to hold a rally or demonstration in the city on September 15.

“Moreover, Sector 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (prohibiting an assembly of more than four persons in an area) is in place in Chandigarh,” he said.

