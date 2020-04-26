e-paper
Mohali police book Chandigarh woman constable after video of her arguing with cops goes viral

The argument took place on April 21, when the Chandigarh woman constable, who was riding an Activa scooter, started arguing with policemen when she was not allowed to take a road which had been sealed. The video of the incident went viral, following which action was initiated against her

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A still from the viral video of the police personnel.
A still from the viral video of the police personnel.(HT)
         

Mohali police have booked a woman constable after a video of her arguing with the police at naka in Nayagaon went viral.

The accused has been identified as Usha Yadav, who is posted with traffic police in Chandigarh. The incident took place on April 21, when Yadav, who was riding an Activa scooter, started arguing with policemen when she was not allowed to take a road which had been sealed. The video of the incident went viral, following which action was initiated against her.

Station house office of Nayagaon police station, Ashok Kumar, said a case has been registered against Yadav under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act. Kumar said the sections are non-bailable and she will be arrested soon.

