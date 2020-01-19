Mohali police bust OLX fraud gang with arrest of two brothers from UP

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:45 IST

With the arrest of two brothers from Uttar Pradesh, the police have claimed to have busted a gang who was duping residents through false advertisements on online marketplace OLX.

The accused have been identified as 45-year-old Fakhruddin and 24-year-old Alam, alias Sandeep, alias Divanshu, both hailing from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The accused were produced before the Kharar court and sent to five-day police remand.

“The accused were arrested from UP. They are part of a gang involved in duping people through fake advertisements of sale,” said Harmandeep Singh Hans, superintendent of police (SP, investigation), Mohali.

Fakhruddin is illiterate while his brother Alam is a Class 5 drop-out, police said. SP Hans said, “The accused used to put up fake advertisements on OLX for sale of mobile phones, Activa scooters, cars and other items.”

The police said that to win the confidence of the victims and coax them into buying the items on sale, the accused used to pose as defence personnel under the alias ‘Zora Singh’ and even used his canteen card and Aadhaar card.

“If a person would contact them after spotting their advertisement, the accused would share the defence canteen card and Aadhaar card to convince them. The victims were asked to pay money through Paytm. Once the money was wired, Alam used to transfer the amount to a private account in Fakhruddin’s name and used to send bricks or stones to victims through courier,” added Hans while addressing the media.

POLICE SEAL 7 BANK ACCOUNTS WITH ₹1 CRORE

The police said the accused have duped a large number of people and have deposited an amount running into crores in their bank accounts. Police have seized seven accounts with a total amount of ₹1 crore.

“The accused are part of an organised gang and had even taken a training of 15 days,” said Rupinderdeep Kaur, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, cyber), Mohali.

She added, “The accused used to get SIM cards with fake documents to post advertisements on OLX to avoid being caught.”

Rupinderdeep added that so far police have received 35 complaints of fake mobile sale and 45 complaints of fake car sale on OLX.

DUPED YOUTH HAD COMMITTED SUICIDE

On November 26, 2019, a 19-year-old resident of Jhujjarnagar, who was duped by the accused, had committed suicide. A BTech student, Sagar was duped through an advertisement of sale of a mobile phone. When Sagar had got in touch with the person selling the mobile, his call was answered by a person identifying himself as Zora Singh, who customarily sent him his defence canteen card and Aadhaar card.

Sagar had deposited ₹12,500 in the account of the accused but later received bricks instead of a phone. After the incident, Sagar had slipped into depression and committed suicide on November 28, 2019. On the complaint of Sagar’s father, the police had booked unidentified persons.