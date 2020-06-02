Mohali trader commits suicide

cities

A 37-year-old trader committed suicide at his house in Dera Bassi on Tuesday.

His father, who is an office-bearer of the Baltana Furniture Market Association, attributed it to his son’s mounting losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

A father of two, the victim had gone to the washroom around 8:30am, but did not come out for long. Upon checking on him, his wife found him hanging from the ceiling, said police.

On his father’s statement, police initiated inquest proceedings. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.