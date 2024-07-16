Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.88 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 17, 2024 37.14 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 28.63 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 34.76 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 35.27 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 35.02 °C Heavy intensity rain July 22, 2024 28.76 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 28.09 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Light rain Chennai 29.36 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.69 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.47 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 36.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 16, 2024, is 37.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.88 °C and 39.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.78 °C and 37.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.With temperatures ranging between 31.88 °C and 39.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 125.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

