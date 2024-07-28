Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.74 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on July 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mohali today, on July 28, 2024, is 35.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.74 °C and 38.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.04 °C and 38.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.74 °C and 38.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 60.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.04 °C and 38.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.74 °C and 38.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 60.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 29, 2024
|37.06 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|28.61 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 31, 2024
|33.11 °C
|Very heavy rain
|August 1, 2024
|29.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|26.67 °C
|Light rain
|August 3, 2024
|32.04 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|32.25 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.3 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|26.5 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.35 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.94 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy