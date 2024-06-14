Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.82 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 15, 2024 44.29 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 44.44 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 44.69 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 44.77 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 43.58 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 38.61 °C Scattered clouds June 21, 2024 37.66 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.29 °C Broken clouds Chennai 34.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.64 °C Light rain Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mohali today, on June 14, 2024, is 42.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.82 °C and 46.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.83 °C and 46.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.With temperatures ranging between 32.82 °C and 46.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 110.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024

