Mohalla clinic row: What Delhi L-G claimed and why AAP govt welcoming CBI probe

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has called for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities involving fake lab tests and 'ghost patients' at Delhi government-run Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs). This development comes on the heels of Saxena ordering a CBI probe into sub-standard drug samples collected from three government hospitals. The alleged irregularities were identified through investigations conducted by the state's vigilance and health departments in 2023. Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Hindustan Times)

Investigation and findings:

In August, an investigation by the state’s vigilance and health departments revealed that doctors at Mohalla Clinics were fraudulently marking attendance, with some being absent from clinics where unauthorized staff prescribed medicines.

Another scrutiny found that 24,399 referral papers held by private labs had invalid mobile phone numbers, which, the LG said, was pointing to potential evidence of fake patients. These labs conducted lab tests offered by the government for free to economically disadvantaged patients.

Saxena's office in a statement said that the inquiry uncovered tens of thousands of fake pathology and radiology tests conducted on non-existent patients. These purportedly fake tests were referred to private labs, and reimbursed by the government.

“Tens of thousands of tests were recommended prima facie to ‘ghost patients’. Empirical data proving entry of fake mobile numbers/blank mobile number of fictitious patients, fake attendance of doctors, and fictitious data of patients establishes wide spread corruption, manipulation of documents, forgery of records with the sole intention to loot government exchequer and extend undue benefits private parties operating the AAMCs as well as dispensaries, polyclinics and hospitals of Delhi government,” a note by Saxena on the findings of the inquiry read.

AAP's reaction

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has welcomed the investigations, claiming that it vindicated their concerns. Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj pinned the blame on bureaucracy and said that many of the issues were highlighted by him last year.

“As far as the health department is concerned, whether it’s the attendance of staff at Mohalla Clinics or the quality of medicines, these issues are to be monitored by health department officials. And overall, DGHS looks into this with the health secretary at the top of its hierarchy. This is the responsibility of these officials to conduct random checks on their levels. Who’s appointed the DGHS? Who’s appointed the health secretary? We have not appointed them. The officials chosen by them are engaging in malpractices and they are recommending the CBI investigation. They are launching a probe against their chosen ones, not against us,” said Bharadwaj.

Lt Governor Saxena, who reports to the BJP-led Union government, has been at the centre of a political conflict between the BJP and AAP. This struggle played out in court and led to a law granting effective control of Delhi's bureaucracy to the Union government.