Money exchanger robbed of ₹6 lakh at his shop in Ludhiana

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:48 IST

Four miscreants robbed a money exchanger of ₹6 lakh cash, including foreign currency notes worth ₹1 lakh, after injuring him with sharp-edged weapons at his shop near Samrala Chowk here.

The victim, identified as owner of Vijay Enterprises Shakti Kumar (38), has been admitted to a private hospital. The Moti Nagar police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused.

As per the complainant, on Wednesday night, he was locking the shutters of his shop when the accused turned up there. They attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and barged in the shop. They robbed ₹5 lakh cash and US dollar notes worth ₹1 lakh from his shop, besides his gold chain and mobile phone. Before fleeing, the accused also hit him with the butt of a pistol, the Shakti added.

The victim then raised an alarm, following which the locals huddled there, informed the police and rushed him to the hospital.

ASI Dhanwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said minutes before the incident, a customer had come to the shop to transfer money to Canada. The police have also found that the suspects had come there different motorcycles. They had parked them at Shingar Cinema road, 150 metres away from the shop, and fled on their bikes after executing the crime.

A case under sections 394, 120-B of the IPC and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against unidentified accused.

Recently, three motorcycle-borne miscreants had robbed an elderly man of ₹2.80 lakh on Gill Road. The suspects are still untraced.