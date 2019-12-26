Money should go to treasury, than personal pockets, Navjot Kaur’s jibe on empty coffers

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:08 IST

Amritsar Former MLA and Congress leader Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former state cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Thursday rebuked her own government on the issue of its ‘empty treasury’.

“Until the government keeps the income of mining with it; until the government doesn’t make (rules) for liquor sale, excise will continue to be stolen and money will not come into its coffers. This should come to the government instead of going into personal pockets,” said Kaur, who was in Mohkampura locality of Amritsar to distribute winter uniforms to underprivileged students.

She added, “The government should run its buses to generate revenue. The government should legalise mining...deputy commissioners (DCs) should be given powers to collect excise. Then, everything will be fine. Then the treasury will be filled.” She also exhorted the state to learn a lesson from the Delhi government, which is providing comparatively cheaper electricity to consumers.

She also dubbed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as ‘undemocratic and divisive’. “We are a democracy, Today, religion is not even asked at the time of marriage... thousands of crores of rupees would be spend on it (the NRC), as in Assam. This money should be spent on improving our education system. There should be only such laws which are not divisive,” she added.

On the ‘gangster-politician link’ in Punjab, she said, “Gangsters were made during the ten-year tenure of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government. I was against this and had raised the issue...law and order deteriorated during this time.” She was a chief parliamentary secretary in the SAD-BJP regime, before switching over to the Congress ahead of the last assembly polls.

On allegations that her husband and former state cabinet minister used government funds to travel to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Imran Khan government in Pakistan, she said, “My husband did not claim any reimbursement.”

She added, “Even to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, my husband wanted to go through the Wagah border on a personal trip. After the Centre denied permission, he had to go with the delegation of the first jatha that the state government sent.”