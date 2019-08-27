Money siphoned off from CM’s relief fund: 4 more arrested

cities

The Mumbai crime branch on Monday arrested four more accused for allegedly pocketing ₹75 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF), meant for the treatment of patients from the economically weaker sections of the society. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to six, including a 42-year-old Thane doctor.

The accused — Dr Anil Harish Nagrale alias Patil; Arati Shigwan, 30; her husband, Nitin Vishnu Amrite, 40; Sandesh Gopal Mogvira, 29; Vijay Gopal Ghatilakar, 40; and Ganesh Mudliyar, 36 — have been remanded in police custody till August 30. While Nagrale was arrested on August 23, Shigwan was arrested on August 25.

Officers said Nagrale had opened Sharada Hospital in Thane in partnership with one Dr Bhavika Patil in 2017, but ended the partnership in June.

To avail CMRF, hospital authorities have to submit the patients’ documents to the medical assistance cell, which are verified by officials. The incident came to light this month, when the medical assistance cell authorities were verifying documents submitted by Nagrale and Shigwan in the name of two fictitious patients to avail the funds. Assistant director of the CM’s office, Shubhash Nagap, 52, found some foul play and an inquiry was ordered. On checking with Dr Bhavika Patil, Nagrale’s partner in the Thane hospital, the authorities learnt that no such patients had been admitted there, said an officer. Nagap then approached the Marine Drive police and a case of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy was registered against the accused on August 16.

While Amrite and Shigwan live in Sai Kutir bungalow, Wagale Estate in Thane (West), Mogvira is resident of Srinagar area in Thane (West), Ghatilakar is resident of Dombivli and Mudliyar lives in Mulund (West).

Police said Nagrale had been running the racket from July 2017. Till February 2019, he had submitted 64 medical documents of fictitious patients, showing they belong to economically weaker sections and suffer from cancer, said a crime branch officer. “Shigwan, who used to work with charitable trusts which helped poor people avail medical treatment, knew how to apply for government aid. She claimed to have good contacts with Mantaralaya officials and made bogus medical reports for the racket with Amrite’s help,” said inspector Vinayak Mer of unit 1, adding Shigwan visited the Mantralaya often and pocketed the maximum share of the released fund.

The officer said Mogvira and Ghatilakar used to collect documents of people, including their relatives and friends, by convincing them that they would get a share of the aid money. “They had also submitted their own documents claiming they are cancer patients and availed the aid,” said Mer. They also helped Nagrale and Shigwan prepare fake income certificates of the fictitious patients.

The police said Dr Patil was not aware of Nagrale’s racket. Though they opened joint bank accounts for the hospital, he operated them alone and kept the debit cards with him, said officer.

