Monsoon arrives in Pune; covers all of Maharashtra: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Pune; covers all of Maharashtra: IMD

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 20:50 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
PUNE As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the 2020 monsoon officially entered Pune on Sunday, although with only a few short spells of rain.

Along with Pune, the south western monsoon also hit Mumbai, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

“In Pune, city and district areas, moderate rains are expected in the next two days - from between 15.5mm to 64.4mm. This is actually good rain. On June 17 there is a warning for heavy rain in Pune. While for the next three days, Madhya (central) Maharashtra, Nashik, and the ghat areas of Pune are expected to have heavy to very heavy rains,” Anupam Kashyapi director, IMD, said.

“Our earlier statement was that by June 14 or 15 the monsoon will cover the whole of Maharashtra and today (Sunday), we declare that the monsoon has covered Maharashtra,” Kashyapi added.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the Central Arabian Sea and some parts of Madhya Pradesh and most parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

“We have noticed that we are not getting rains as we had expected, which is due to cyclone Nisarga which moved towards Madhya Pradesh,” Kashyapi said.

