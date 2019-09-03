Monsoon return journey to begin next week

cities

PUNE: According to the India Meteorological Department (Pune), the withdrawal of South West Monsoon from the central part of India is forecast between September 13 and September 18. The ongoing spell of good rainfall is likely to be the last monsoon spell for the country.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said, “Withdrawal of South West Monsoon is likely to start after September 13 from parts of Rajasthan. Considering this, the ongoing spell of rain is likely to be the last spell of this monsoon season.” However, as far as Maharashtra state is considered, one more good spell of monsoon is to be expected and then by the end of the month, the monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from the state, Kashyapi said.

The IMD official said that low pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts along with the associated cyclonic circulation tilting southwestwards with height.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Anupgarh, Sikar, Guna, Jabalpur, Pendra road, Jharsuguda and thence southeastwards to centre of low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts. The offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. Under the influence of the above conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Vidarbha during the next 2-3 days and over Madhya Pradesh, West Coast and Gujarat in the forecast period.

