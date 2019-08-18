e-paper
Mother, daughter end lives by jumping in front of train in Jalandhar

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2019 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A mother-daughter duo committed suicide on Saturday after jumping in front of speeding Amritsar-Haridwar intercity train near Sodal railway crossing. 

The officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the woman’s body was cut into pieces and the girl got her head severely injured after collapsing with the train. While the  mother died on the spot, the girl succumbed to her injuries on her way to hospital.

The deceased were indentified as Rajbala (44) and Harshita Kumari (13).  A pone number recovered from the purse of Rajbala helped the police trace her whereabouts. GRP station house officer (SHO) Dharminder Kalayan said the deceased were natives of Kangra in Himanchal Pradesh and were residing here at Santoshi Nagar.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 01:23 IST

