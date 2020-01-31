Mother of three strangled to death with mobile charger cord in Mohali

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 01:22 IST

Police have initiated a murder probe after a 30-year-old woman was found strangled to death at her house near Gurdwara Akali Daftar in Kharar on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, Sukhwinder Kaur, 30, was found dead with a mobile charger cord around her neck.

Hailing from Gharuan, she had been living in with a man named Deepinder of Cholta Khurd village in Kharar for the past two weeks.

Both Deepinder and Sukhwinder’s estranged husband Harjinder of Solkhiyan village, Kurali, have been detained as suspects. They are both labourers. “Harjinder is the main suspect though the live-in partner is also being questioned,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pal Singh said Sukhwinder married Harjinder in 2012, and had deserted him around a month ago. Later, she took a room on rent near Gurdwara Akali Daftar and moved in with Deepinder two weeks ago.

The house is owned by an NRI. Caretaker of the house Ram Swaroop said the couple had taken the room on rent for ₹3,000 per month. They had claimed to be married and even handed over identity cards for verification.

MOTHER OF THREE

Sukhwinder has left behind three daughters, a six-year-old, a four-year-old and an 18-month-old, who live with Harjinder.

A murder case was registered at the Kharar (City) station. Police have sent the body to the Kharar civil hospital, where an autopsy will be done on Friday.