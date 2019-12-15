e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
MRVC holds final round of talks on single-ticket transport system

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:49 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) on Saturday held final rounds of discussion on the introduction of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which will integrate all forms of public transport.

The suburban local trains authority has proposed to introduce NCMC on a public private partnership (PPP) model by March 2021.

MRVC, a joint body of the state government and the railway ministry, has proposed to implement NCMC on the suburban railway network first, and then integrate it with other modes of transport, including the Metro, Monorail and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus services in the city.

“The discussions on Saturday were held regarding integration of all public transport and security of transactions done using the card and the linking of bank accounts. A green signal from the Railway Board is awaited,” said a senior MRVC official.

The card will be introduced in two phases in the city. The first phase involves its introduction for suburban and public transport services in the city. Season ticket-holders will be able to top-up the card and display the same to ticket examiners, who will have hand-held devices to scan the same. In order to avail a single journey ticket, simplified versions of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) will be introduced. Through these machines, passengers will be able to swipe or insert the card and select their destination. The money will be deducted from the card, which would also save the travel journey information.

In the second phase, MRVC will introduce gate access to railway stations through the card, similar to what is present at Metro stations. The agency that will be allocated will also install necessary hardware at the stations for the same.

