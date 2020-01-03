e-paper
Multi-level parking at Pune airport: 1,000 cars can be parked at a time

Multi-level parking at Pune airport: 1,000 cars can be parked at a time

Jan 03, 2020
PUNE The work on multi-level car parking has started at the Pune airport and the authorities say as many as 1,000 cars can be parked in the 50,000 sq metre facility at a given point of time. The parking will be directly connected with the terminal building-I departure through a sky bridge.

Girish Bapat, Pune member of Parliament, conducted the groundbreaking of new multilevel car parking building on Thursday. Amar Sable, member of Rajya Sabha; Sunil Tingre, member of legislative assembly (MLA), Wadgaonsheri; and Ajay Kumar, airport director, Airports Authority of India, were present along with other stakeholders, during the ceremony.

Kumar said, “Twenty per cent work of the construction of new airport building is complete and the task will be completed by April next year.”

The project is being developed by M/s Pebbles Infra-Tech Pvt. Ltd, Pune, on design, built operate and maintain basis. Besides, the committee has emphasised on the need for acquisition of an additional 34 acres of land for infrastructure upgradation and public facilities work, according to officials.

Box

Enhancing passenger experience at airport

30,000 passengers daily end of users of Pune Airport

Between 85 and 90 flights operate daily

7 to 10 flights operate at the airport every hour

Work in progress

-Enhance international flights connectivity

-Acquire additional 34 acres of land for infrastructure upgradation

-Commission new cargo terminal

-Commission e-gate facility for easy access to passengers

-New traffic action plan for resolving traffic bottlenecks

-Road expansion plans at ten spots starting from Gunjan chowk to airport

