e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai city guardian min Aslam Shaikh tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai city guardian min Aslam Shaikh tests positive for Covid-19

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 01:10 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Aslam Shaikh, the guardian minister for Mumbai city and cabinet minister for textiles, port and fisheries, has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The Congress minister, in a tweet on Monday morning, said that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at home.

“This is to inform that I’ve tested Covid-19 positive. I’m asymptomatic and on self-isolation at home. I request all those, who have come in close contact with me, to get themselves tested. I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state,” tweeted Shaikh who has been active in programmes against Covid-19 in Mumbai.

The minister gave a throat swab sample on Sunday, the report for which came positive on Monday.

“He has been continuously meeting people and holding official meetings as guardian minister of the city. He and his staff have been undergoing regular testing for the virus as a precaution. After the minister tested positive, his staff members, including his security guards, have been asked to quarantine themselves,” said an official from Shaikh’s office.

Shaikh, a legislator from Malad (West) constituency, is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government to test positive for the virus.

Earlier, his cabinet colleagues Jitendra Awhad and Dhananjay Munde, both from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), as well as Congress’s Ashok Chavan, have already recovered from the virus, following hospitalisation. Two legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Latur and Pune too, had been recently, tested positive for the virus.

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In