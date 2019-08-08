Mumbai cop tries to avoid pothole, gets crushed by truck

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:07 IST

A traffic policeman was crushed by a truck after he fell down from his bike, while swerving to avoid a pothole and got hit by the truck, late on Tuesday.

Sanjeev Patil, 49, the truck hit his motorcycle from behind when he tried to avoid a pothole just outside the station on the Kalyan-Badlapur road as he was heading for duty, claimed locals. After he fell on the road, the truck ran over him. He was rushed to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“He was trying to avoid the pothole, when the truck hit his bike from behind. He fell down and the truck ran over him. He was bleeding severely,” said Yogesh Chalwadi, a social worker.

The truck driver, Sardar Sinha, 30, who fled the spot, was later arrested by the Ambernath police and a case was registered under sections 279, 337, 338, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 184, 134 (A) (B) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“We have arrested the truck driver,” said TK Sawant, police sub-inspector.

On Wednesday, his family took his body to their native place, Jalgaon. Patil, a resident of Kansai in Ambernath, is survived by his wife and two sons.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 00:07 IST