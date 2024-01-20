1 dead after container overturns, catches fire

An oil-container truck hit the divider while taking a sharp turn on Ghodbunder Road, overturned and caught fire in the early hours of Friday, police said and added one person was charred in the incident. Thane, India - January ,19, 2024: a container going from Thane to Gujarat overturned near Ghodbunder Road near Patalipada Bridge and caught fire. And one person in the container was burnt to death in this fire ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, January ,19, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The regional disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation received a call around 2.35 am about the accident near Hiranandani Park in Patlipada.

The fire brigade sent two fire vehicles, one emergency tender and one rescue vehicle to the spot. The fire was doused, and the road was cleared for traffic after three hours.

The Chitalsar police have registered a case of rash driving.

A police officer said, “The fire was extinguished around 3.30 am and the situation is under control. One person died of burns in the said accident and his body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Also, the container was removed by the traffic police.”

The body is yet to be identified, the officer said.