NAVI MUMBAI: At least 10 passengers were injured after a mini bus travelling from Murbad to Jejuri overturned near the HOC Bridge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway (NH- 48) in Khopoli on Wednesday morning, allegedly after the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. 10 devotees hurt after bus overturns on Mumbai-Pune highway

Police identified the driver as Bharat Ramesh Linge, 28, a resident of Murbad in Thane district, and registered a case for negligence under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident.

According to police, the bus was carrying devotees to the temple town of Jejuri in Pune in Pune district for darshan when it overturned by the roadside.

The injured passengers were identified as Ashok Jayaram Dongre, 58, Gurunath Jayaram Dongre, 55, Gulab Dattu Humne, 71, Kamalabai Ramchandra Mali, 60, Balaram Mudra Bhoir 56, Ravindra Ram Mali, 45, Ganesh Ram Mali, 42, Sumit Balaram Boshte, 21, Meena Gurunath Dongre, 52 and Kasturi Ganesh Mali, 14, all residents of Murbad.

The injured were initially taken to a hospital in Khopoli, while four seriously injured passengers were shifted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for further treatment.

Officers from the Borghat highway police centre, IRB staff and members of the Help Foundation rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. Officials said the rescue and clearance operation was completed within 35 minutes.

“The damaged bus was later moved to the side of the road to ensure smooth traffic movement on the highway. Traffic was restored shortly after the accident,” said Tanaji Chikhale, superintendent of police, highway traffic.