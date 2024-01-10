10 years later, MHADA to complete redevelopment of Dadar building

The state housing department on Tuesday approved a proposal by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) allowing it to take over the redevelopment of a building in Dadar West which has been stalled for nearly 10 years. The government also ordered the agency to file a complaint against the owner and the developer. HT Image

The owner of R. K. Building 1 and 2 at Ranade Road had undertaken the redevelopment project on 946 square metres of land. After constructing up to 9th floor, the builder stalled the project named Swami Samarth Krupa Building in 2014. During this period tenants did not receive any rent money and were forced to bear the financial burden.

The state government in August 2023 authorised MHADA to undertake redevelopment of cess buildings in the city which had not seen any progress for more than two years of receiving construction permission. The agency can also step in if tenants have not received the rent money from the builder for more than two years.

Accordingly, Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board of MHADA submitted a proposal last year to take over this stalled project in Dadar.

“Approval has been given to the proposal by MHADA to take over the stalled redevelopment project at Ranade Road in Dadar West. MHADA will take over the 946 square metres of land and the construction on it. It will complete the project as per the policy,” an order issued by the housing department said.

The housing department has laid down certain terms and conditions.

“MHADA will have to check the details about third party rights and loans on the project. It will take appropriate action to ensure that the owner of the property and the developer of the stalled project are blacklisted, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be informed about it. MHADA will also file a complaint against the owner and the developer,” the order said.