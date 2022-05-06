100 Palghar tribal women farmers take “loan” from Goat Bank
Mumbai: In order to earn better profit and to financially support their families, around 100 tribal women farmers from Jawhar and Mokhada villages in Palghar availed goats on loan from a Goat Bank.
The scheme is made available in association with ‘Goat Bank of Karkheda’, Akola, run by Naresh Deshmukh, a progressive farmer. The bank has been integrated with State Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal under the Department of Women and Child Development to provide goats to women hailing from economically weaker sections.
Vaidehi Wadhan, president, Zilla Parishad, Palghar informed that around 100 women farmers ventured into goat rearing.
To avail a ‘Goat loan’ one has to pay ₹1,100, and get a goat, most likely a pregnant one. In the 40 months to follow, the buyer takes care of the goat and her lambs. Within this span of 40 months, four lambs are to be returned to the bank. The returned lambs are then raised at the bank and when they grow old enough, they are sold to four other women for ₹1,100 each.
Sunil Bhusara, MLA from Mokhada shared, “We distributed one pregnant goat, and also a male goat (called bucks) with every 10 female goats, to the beneficiaries and according to our estimates, every family taking a goat on loan under this scheme would earn a profit of around ₹2.5 lakh.”
Vaidehi Wadhan added, “A goat has two or three kids in seven to eight months, and if those kids are well-nourished, they become productive in a year and is a good money-making option for the women.”
As per the 20th Cattle Census conducted in October 2018, the total number of goats in India is 148.9 million, and Maharashtra has around 10.6 million goats, said an official.
Kalyan resident group organises tankers for water-hit Biwalwadi village
For seventy families struggling with water scarcity in Biwalwadi village, Kasara Ghat, Shahpur Taluka, help from a Kalyan-based resident group came as a major relief. The villagers used to travel long distances in search of water on a daily basis. The Mi Kalyankar, Mi Kalyankar, made provision for regular tankers to be sent to these villagers. Mi Kalyankar took the issue to social media and asked for help from people across Kalyan.
MBA grad arrested for molesting British national
Mumbai A 32-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly molesting a 35-year-old British national at a pub at Hill Road on Thursday. The police said that the woman had gone to the pub with her husband and the incident took place at about 11:30 pm when she went to the washroom. The officers said that Yadav, initially misbehaved with the woman, but backed off after she warned him.
Navi Mumbai residents demand more security on Palm Beach Road
Residents have raised a demand to beef up security on the Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai following multiple accidents and illegal activities occurring on the 10km stretch. Even though the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials claimed that the road has adequate CCTV cameras, residents say the service roads and mangrove areas continue to remain unmonitored. The dangers posed by the road and even the service roads were highlighted by a Mumbai-based cyclist group.
23 lakh vehicles for 22 lakh population in Thane: RTO
Thane city has a population of 22 lakh but the vehicle population has increased to more than 23 lakh, according to the Regional Transport Office records. The 23 lakh vehicles include 1.34 lakh two-wheelers. From among the overall 23 lakh vehicles, around 15 lakh are registered within Thane RTO. Among these, 1.07 lakh were registered in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, only 71,098 vehicles were registered in 2020.
Court orders framing of charges against Tahir Hussain in a Delhi riots case
Describing a riotous incident during the February 2020 northeast Delhi communal violence as a 'well-hatched conspiracy,' a Delhi court on Friday ordered farming of arson, rioting and other charges against six accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with the incident. Citing testimony from the one of the witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat described Hussain as 'not only a mere conspirator but also an active rioter.'
