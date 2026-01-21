MUMBAI: The 45-km ‘long march’ organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) from Charoti to Palghar to push twelve long-pending demands of farmers and tribals reached the Palghar collectorate on Tuesday evening. Over 10,000 farmers and tribals participated, reaching the collectorate after a trudge of over 18 km from Manor, where they spent the night. The collector is expected to meet the delegation on Wednesday. 10,000 farmers, fishermen, tribals in CPI(M) long march reach Palghar

The major demands are the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, the vesting of all temple, ‘inaam’ and government land in the name of tillers, restoration of MNREGA, cancellation of the smart meter scheme and implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, a significant Indian law that extends the provisions of Panchayati Raj (local self-governance) to tribal-dominated areas.

The farmers, fishermen and tribals have also demanded the repeal of the Labour Codes and the cancellation of the Vadhavan and Murbe port projects besides demanding adequate water for drinking and irrigation, education, ration and health facilities.

“If issues related to employment, water, fallow land, ration, and smart meters are not resolved, we will resort to a rail blockade or take out a march to Mantralaya. We will not abandon this agitation midway,” said Ashok Dhawale, CPI(M) leader who is helming the march.

Dhawale said that if the demands were not accepted despite discussions, the agitation would be intensified. “We will not move from here until the demands are met,” he said. “We want a time-bound assurance from the government in writing. A large section of the public is angry.”

The farmers had heated arguments with the police after they were stopped from entering the collectorate premises. Indurani Jakhar, the collector of Palghar, claimed, “The delegation was invited for a dialogue but they insisted that all of them should be allowed inside the premises.” Jakhar said that many of the demands could not be met by the collectorate and the decision on these would have to be taken by the government. “After the initial talks, we will write to the state government about the demands,” she said, adding that they had provided the morcha participants with water and public toilets.

Dhawale said that despite the assurances by the government after their long marches in 2018 and 2023, many had still not been implemented, prompting another leg of the march. The 2018 march was held from Nashik to Vidhan Bhavan while in 2023, a large march was organised in Palghar.