Wednesday, May 28, 2025
10L fine on 4 operators who failed to set up mini pumping stations in SoBo

ByLinah Baliga
May 28, 2025 05:40 AM IST

BMC to fine contractors ₹10 lakh for failing to operate mini pumping stations, causing severe waterlogging in south Mumbai after heavy rainfall.

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will levy a fine of 10 lakh on each contractor who failed to set up mini pumping systems at sufficient capacity at four crucial places in south Mumbai, which resulted in waterlogged thoroughfares in this part of the city which received unprecedented rainfall of over 250 mm in 13 hours on Monday.

Mumbai, India - May 26, 2025:Water logging at Hindmata, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 26, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

These pumping stations are located at Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Yellow Gate and Chunabhatti.

To prevent waterlogging in low-lying urban areas and ensure smooth traffic flow by efficiently draining rainwater, BMC had installed 10 mini pumping stations across the city, over a period of time. These stations are operated by

contractors, under defined terms mentioned in respective tenders. The contractors were instructed to have all the systems fully operational by May 25.

“Their failure to comply led to waterlogging in south Mumbai’s severely low-lying areas, where the mini-pumping stations were either not operational on time or not running to full capacity,” said a senior civic official. This caused traffic snarls and threw regular life off gear, especially in Hindmata and Gandhi Market. Even suburban train operations near Masjid station were briefly disrupted due to water accumulation. Although Chunabhatti saw relatively less rain, the pumps installed there were also not running at full capacity, prompting penalty.

Taking note of the situation, a senior civic official said, “BMC has held the operators of the mini pumping stations at the four locations accountable for failing to establish and operate the systems as per contractual terms.”

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
