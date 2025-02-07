MUMBAI: A 10-year-old girl was killed and her 7-year-old brother injured after the scooter they were coming home from school on was hit by a concrete mixer truck in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at around 7pm on Wednesday. 10-yr-old school girl dies as truck hits scooter in BKC

The BKC police have registered a case against the truck driver, Altaf Farooq Ahmed, as well as the scooter rider, Jafar Pathan, 36, after the father of the deceased, Sohail Shaikh, alleged that Pathan was driving the scooter at high speed.

Shaikh told the police that he had hired Pathan to take his children, Shifa and Umar, to their school in Bandra West and drop them back to their home in Bandra East in the evening on his autorickshaw. However, for the last few days, he was dropping them home on his scooter, as there were some document-related issues with his three-wheeler.

He added that on Wednesday evening when Pathan was bringing the children home, a mixer truck hit the scooter on the right side near Platina Junction in BKC, throwing the riders on the road. Although all three of them sustained injuries, his daughter Shifa’s injuries were severe as her head scraped against the truck.

Passersby called the police control room, and a police team rushed the injured trio to Sion Hospital, where Shifa was declared dead at around 9pm. Umar, who was treated for the injuries he suffered, has since been discharged from the hospital.

The police have registered the case under section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and sections 106(1), 125, 125(a), 125(b) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).