11-year-old girl dies by suicide in Rabale
An eleven-year-old girl from Sambhaji Nagar in Rabale died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday night when nobody was at home. The Class 5 student was spotted by a neighbour through the window.
“The father gave us a statement that he had scolded her that day for being irregular to school and that could be the reason. Meanwhile, we have also learnt of rumours that she was being harassed by a boy of her age from the same locality. We will record the statement of the family again. Though, the post-mortem report confirms death by suicide,” a police officer from Rabale MIDC police station said.
The girl stayed with her parents, 14-year-old sister and a 20-year-old brother who worked on daily wages. The family originally hails from Nepal.
-
42 migrant workers died in Gurugram this year, 20 of them at construction sites: Police
At least 42 migrant workers were killed in Gurugram till July 30 this year, of these 20 died during accidents at construction sites, according to police data, underlining the need for stricter compliance of the safety norms even as labourers alleged that many incidents go unreported. The police added that rest of the 22 deaths were reported from offices, workshops, factories and other work places.
-
Last rites of woman who died with child in her lap at railway station performed
The last rites of a 35-year-old woman who was found dead on a platform of Bihar's Bhagalpur railway station on Sunday was performed on Thursday after authorities failed to find her family. The woman was found dead on the platform with her three-year-old boy sleeping on her lap, unaware of her demise. The specially-abled child was rescued by Bhagalpur railway police and was handed over to the child welfare committee.
-
Bihar court orders judicial custody of cop over failure to produce accused
A sessions court in Bihar's Sasaram on Wednesday ordered one-day judicial custody of a police officer after Rohtas police superintendent Ashish Bharti failed to appear before it to explain their failure in producing the accused for the hearing of a murder trial pending for 42 years. Judge Manoj Kumar issued a show-cause notice to Rohtas police superintendent Ashish Bharti calling the failure a serious negligence and ordered him to appear in person in the court on Wednesday.
-
Now, Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha receives ED summons in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in connection with alleged money laundering in the Patra 'Chawl' redevelopment case. The ED said summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light. During Thursday's hearing in the court on Sanjay Raut ED custody, the ED said an amount worth ₹1.08 crore was received in the account of Varsha Raut from unrelated persons.
-
Comedian 'Tennis' Krishna steps into politics, joins AAP in Karnataka
'Tennis' Krishna, a popular Kannada actor and comedian, entered politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party in Bengaluru on Thursday. The party's Bengaluru Twitter page congratulated him on the move and wrote, “Noted comedian from Kannada film industry Sri Tennis Krishna joined the AAP family today. Hearty welcome sir.” He has acted in around 600 movies, including Neela Megha Shyama, Mojugara Sogasugara and Veera Madakari.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics