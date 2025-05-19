PALGHAR: An accidental leakage of dimethyl sulphate (DMS) at 3am on Sunday in a manufacturing unit located at the Tarapur MIDC in Palghar affected 13 workers. They are all currently under observation at a hospital in Boisar. 13 workers hospitalised after DMS gas leak in Palghar

The accident occurred at an industrial unit of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, situated on plot no. D-2/3, MIDC Tarapur. The factory has about a thousand workers and staff and manufactures antioxidants.

A preliminary enquiry was carried out by S G Sabban, assistant director of the directorate of industrial safety (DISH). The enquiry revealed that a 500-litre receiver was used to transfer the DMS solution from plant no. 4 to plant no. 10. At 3 am, after the transfer, a delay in closing the isolation valve at the receiving end resulted in the spillage of 10–15 kg of DMS.

The hazardous nature of DMS caused the spilt quantity to generate fumes, resulting in eye irritation to the nearby workers. Two operators received first aid at the plant. However, after the morning shift workers returned home, many complained of an eye irritation.

The 13 affected workers are receiving treatment at a private eye hospital in Boisar. Dr Ratnakar Mane, an attending doctor, said the exposure was not life threatening. The workers will be kept under observation in the hospital and are expected to be discharged on Monday.