1,300 reported sick during MTHL inauguration event

Of the approximate 1.5 lakh attendees that attended the Prime Minister’s programme in Navi Mumbai on Friday, approximately 1,300 had reported sick due to dehydration, acidity and body ache and were given basic medical treatment at the ambulances stationed near the venue and at the makeshift hospital set up close to the rally venue at Nai Mumbai airport grounds.

The Raigad district administration played down such a large number reporting sick. Officials said in any huge event, at least two per cent of the total attendees are expected to fall sick as per the norm and of those reporting sick, 10% are expected to require admission. But in this case, not even 1% had reported to be unwell and only 14 of them who reported unwell were referred to MGM hospital and two among them were admitted for a day,”

“We were appreciated by the Special Protection Group (SPG) Commandos of the Prime Minister for the hospital that was set up for the event. We were told that nowhere in any similar function have they ever seen such medical preparations,” Raigad district civil surgeon Nitin Deomane said.

A makeshift hospital with 250 beds and 500 beds on standby was erected cloe to the rally venue in a short span to avoid any repeat of the Kharghar tragedy at a rally addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah last year.

T50 ICU and ventilator beds were also made. Besides, around 2200 beds in total were reserved in all nearby hospitals including Dy Patil Hospital, NMMC hospital, MGM, GD Pol, Terna and Apollo hospitals for any untoward situation.

Around 47 ambulances were made available at the parking lot along with the hospital. Some of the ambulances were reserved for VIPs as well. Each of the 47 teams had two doctors, two nurses, two attendants and one ambulance along with the driver. For the hospital, 30 class one officers in management, 100 speciality plus general doctors, 200 nursing staff, 50 technical staff, 100 attendants and ward boys with all essential medicines in hospital were made available. “Reserve stock of three big vehicles was parked with all types of medicines to counter act any type of situation. We were prepared for any kind of situation will all specialty doctors, dressing material and suture tray,” Dr Deomane added.

According to the doctor, the people who fell sick complained of acidity, body pain and dehydration. “Due to long hours of travelling, many faced acidity and dehydration issues. They were given ORS, glucose and other necessary medication. Water and food were made available right from the parking area to the seating arrangement so that anyone who is hungry or thirsty need not go anywhere out. Of the 1300 people who complained of illness, 14 were referred to MGM Kamothe hospital as they required tests like blood check, ECG and X Ray. Of the 14 of them only two were admitted overnight among which one was an engineer of MTHL who suffered from high blood pressure and his pressure had shot up and other person had severe dehydration.