13.5K in Navi Mumbai confirm taking 2nd vaccination against Covid under different mobile number

As per the Navi Mumbai civic body pendency list of 85,897 beneficiaries whose second dose was pending, 41,000 were successfully contacted; 13,500 (33%) confirmed that they had taken their second vaccination dose against Covid under a different mobile number while the remaining gave health reasons or claimed to be outstation for missing their second dose
Beneficiaries get vaccination against Covid in a special drive by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation at Sector 9 Market, Vashi. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 07:20 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been looking into the vaccination status of every individual closely in order to make sure that every person has got both the doses.

As per the pendency list of 85,897 beneficiaries whose second dose was pending, 41,000 were successfully contacted. Among these, 13,500 (33%) confirmed that they had taken their second dose under a different mobile number. The remaining who haven’t taken the second dose yet gave health reasons or claimed to be outstation.

The 85,897 pending beneficiaries are due for the second dose from 85-147 days of which three are due for the second dose since 147 days.

“The beneficiaries who took their first dose ideally should not have any hesitation in taking the second dose. Yet, we would soon be initiating a door-to-door drive for the second dose. With slums, we are confident that the door-to-door initiative would be successful,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

The civic body also plans to have vaccination drives at railway stations. “Currently we have 20 buses that are stationed at markets for the vaccination drive. Each bus goes to three or four locations daily for vaccination and it is getting a good response. Each bus is able to vaccinate around 100 people daily. Looking at the response we have received in markets, we plan to start similar initiatives outside railway stations too,” Bangar added.

Even as the state had given a target of 11.07 lakh for the vaccination, NMMC has vaccinated 11.32 people with the first dose and 6.44 lakh with the second dose.

“We are also planning to get in touch with the state government to make changes in the software and make it mandatory to link Aadhaar card of all the beneficiaries so that the status of vaccination of all the beneficiaries is updated correctly,” Bangar added.

