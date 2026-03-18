137 startups to pitch at IIT-B summit this weekend

Mumbai: As many as 137 startups from across the country will converge at IIT Bombay in Powai this weekend to showcase their ideas at the Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit, a platform aimed at taking Indian innovation to the global stage. The pre-summit is part of the ‘Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech’ initiative of the Ministry of Education, launched under the ‘India-France Year of Innovation 2026’.

The selected startups, shortlisted through a multi-stage process involving thousands of applicants, will present their technology-driven solutions before investors, industry leaders and policymakers. Some of them will pitch their ideas to global investors in France later this year. The pre-summit is part of the ‘Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech’ initiative of the Ministry of Education, launched under the ‘India-France Year of Innovation 2026’.

IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare said the two-day event will serve as a preparatory platform for startups. “Over 150 investors, industry representatives and policymakers are expected to attend, making it an important networking and learning opportunity for young entrepreneurs,” he said.

According to IIT Bombay, more than 4,000 startups had initially expressed interest in the programme, of which around 1,200 completed the application process. A total of 383 startups were then shortlisted at a previous round held at IIT Gandhinagar in December 2025, with 137 making it to the final stage at IIT Bombay.

Kedare said the shortlisted startups will undergo further evaluation before participating in an international summit scheduled to be held in France in June. The event will feature exhibitions, investor interactions and networking sessions with global industry experts.

The Powai summit will also include pitch sessions where founders will present their business models and technologies, along with reverse pitch sessions in which investors and industry leaders will outline their requirements and areas of interest.

Officials said around 100 promising projects are expected to receive mentorship and international exposure through the initiative, with the IIT Bombay event playing a key role in preparing them for global engagement.