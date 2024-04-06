14,426 examinees to appear for SET examination on April 7

Mumbai: After a year’s procedural delay, the state government has set the date for the State Eligibility Test (SET) examinations on April 7. The examination will be conducted on behalf of the Savitribai Phule Pune University in coordination with the University of Mumbai conducted at various centres in 28 colleges affiliated with MU. Around 14,426 examinees will appear for the examination. HT Image

As per the statement issued by MU, “The admit cards for this examination have been made available to the students online. For the successful planning of this examination, which is being held in MU, as the Head of Mumbai city exam centre, professor of the English department Shivaji Sagar has been appointed.” MU also appealed to the candidates to contact them at 9869028056, to avoid any inconvenience related to the examination.

Meanwhile, after a year of delay, candidates have also pointed out that the state is supposed to arrange this examination twice a year.

Professor Kushal Mude, national convener, of All India NET and SET Teachers Organisation said, “This is an opportunity for young aspiring minds to fulfil eligibility of assistant professors in higher education institutions, as more than 15,000 vacant aided teaching positions are there in Maharashtra. Given the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), higher education institutions must fill more than 80% sanctioned posts.”