14,461 khataraas removed from city roads in four months
Mumbai: In order to de-clog the streets and ensure free flow of traffic, as many as 14,461 abandoned vehicles (khataraas) were removed from the city roads in the past four months by the Mumbai traffic police. The drive was conducted by 50 traffic chowkies across the city and started after former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey took initiative and instructed them to remove such vehicles.
The traffic police have picked up the vehicles and handed those over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which has retained the khataras on empty plots at ward level and started the process to auction the vehicles.
The 14,461 vehicles, which include two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers, were removed from March 6 to July 2. Maximum abandoned vehicles 6,144 were found in the west region spread from Santacruz to Dahisar, followed by the east region, which comprises the areas from Ghatkopar to Mulund and in which police found 3,383 vehicles abandoned on roads.
Lesser number of abandoned and scrapped vehicles were found on roads in the central region - from Worli to Kurla and Bandra and Khar areas. In the south region which ranges from Colaba to Nagpada and Wadala, police removed 2,973 abandoned vehicles - mostly private four-wheelers – from roads, said a traffic police officer.
“We are putting in all efforts to check on such abandoned vehicles and till now more than 14,000 vehicles have been towed away, said additional commissioner of police Mahesh Patil of the traffic division, adding that the drive will continue and called upon people to approach the traffic police if they notice any abandoned vehicle parked for more than a week on any road.
“This is a major concern as people leave their old vehicles on roads and cause hindrance in the free flow of traffic,” said senior police inspector Jagdish Shinde of the Worli traffic division.
The traffic police put up a 24-hour’s notice on the vehicles found to be abandoned or left on roads for over a week before removing them and also try to search the owners through their registration numbers and intimate them. “If the vehicle owners do not respond then it was removed and handed over to the BMC,” said a traffic official.
Assistant commissioner of police Anant Bhagwatkar, removal of encroachment department, shared, “The auctioning process of the vehicles has already started and in the last few months, we have auctioned more than 5,000 abandoned vehicles, removed by the traffic police and BMC officials. The auction happens on ward level and 12 to 13 wards have been done across the city.”
Bhagwatkar also added that before the auction, we informed the RTO, Yellow Gate police station and city police to verify if the vehicles are attached in any criminal case. If the vehicle is not related to any court case and the actual owners do not claim them, then we start the auction process of the vehicle.
-
Unsold flats reduce in NCR as relators keep away from new projects, says report
An increase in sale of residential units and a conscious decision by developers to regulate new projects has led to a 16% decline in unsold housing stock between July 2021 and July 2022 in the National Capital Region, a report by a private consultancy, Anarock, has said.
-
City got 212% more rain than normal this week
Between July 1 and July 6 this year, the city received 634.3mm of rain. Firstly, it is more than twice the normal rainfall amount for those six days, which stands at 203.6mm, per India Meteorological Department data. That's 212% more rain received by Mumbai this week than it normally should. Secondly, 634.3mm of rain is a large chunk of the total seasonal rainfall received by the city this monsoon.
-
Chemist arrested for illegal sale of kits to end pregnancy
A team from the chief minister's flying squad, the Food and Drugs Administration and the health department jointly raided a chemist shop in Sohna on Tuesday and arrested the shop owner for allegedly selling medical kits for abortion illegally. Officials said the shop owner, identified as Nafiz (known by Nafiz's first name), was also found supplying the kits to quacks in the area. Police said Nafiz was caught with five medical termination of pregnancy kits.
-
VHP worker files complaint against Rahul
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed reports of a high court judge receiving threats for his remarks against the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka and shared a video of the part of court proceedings during which the judge had said he was threatened with transfer, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad worker on Wednesday complained to the registrar general of the Karnataka high court (HC).
-
Four cops chasing man on run for 22 years attacked
Four policemen, including an inspector, were injured on Tuesday when they went to Jaiwant village of Punhana in Nuh to arrest a 40-year-old man--accused in a host of cases and on the run for 22 years--as family members and relatives of Zamil's pelted stones and opened fire at the police team. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2001. While more than 10 policemen suffered minor injuries, four police vehicles were damaged, said police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics