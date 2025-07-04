MUMBAI: A 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday in a high-rise building in Kandivali. The police said that the boy took the step after being forced to attend a tuition class. He was the son of an actor known for her roles in Gujarati films. 14-year-old ends life over spat on tuition

According to the police, the incident occurred at 7 pm on Wednesday in a 57-storey building in Kandivali after the actor asked her son, a class 9 student, to attend his tuition class. The boy did not want to attend the class but wanted to play with his friends. This led to an argument between the two. After the actor raised her pitch and said he should go to the class, he was upset and left the house in anger, said a police officer.

A few minutes later, he was found lying in a pool of blood in the building compound. The security guards alerted the actor and the Kandivali police. The boy was rushed to Jogeshwari Trauma Centre where he was declared dead.

The police said that they are yet to ascertain the floor from which the boy had jumped and that they do not suspect any foul play. “We are examining the CCTV footage of the building. It is not clear from which floor the boy jumped,” said senior police inspector Ravi Adane of the Kandivali police station.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter.