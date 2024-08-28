14-year-old sitting on tracks with friend gets hit by train, dies

Navi Mumbai: The NRI Coastal police on Saturday booked a 17-year-old boy for causing death by negligence of a 14-year-old girl after he took her to the railway tracks of Baman Dongri for chit-chatting. The duo, both residents of Sector 20 in Ulwe, had travelled to Baman Dongri railway station to take a stroll along the railway tracks. After walking along the track, the girl and boy sat down to chit-chat. HT Image

Engrossed in their talks, both failed to realize that a train was approaching the track. “The motorman heading to Nerul from Uran had repeatedly honked and even flashed emergency lights to alert the couple, however, they both failed to see,” said a police officer.

The girl was hit on the head and died instantly, whereas the boy managed to jump in the nick of time and sustained fractures to his arms and shoulder.

On seeing his friend getting hit, the boy fled. But he was caught by some local boys who had earlier seen the duo walking towards the tracks. “On seeing the boy returning alone the boys questioned him and sensing something amiss they informed the police,” the officer added.

The NRI Coastal police had initially registered the matter as accidental death but following the investigations police booked the boy to have caused the girl’s death due to negligence. The accused is admitted to a local hospital to undergo surgery. A Case has been registered under section 106 (negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.