Tue, Sept 09, 2025
15 arrested for stealing phones from Visarjan crowds

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 06:36 am IST

A 13-member gang from Gujarat and two from Haryana were arrested for stealing phones during Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, amid 30+ FIRs filed.

Mumbai: A 13-member gang from Gujarat, and two members of a gang from Haryana were arrested for stealing phones from the crowded Ganapati processions on the final day of Ganeshotsav.

The police said that in the Lalbaug area itself, 50 phones and several gold chains were stolen on the day of the Visarjan. The police added that more than 30 FIRs have been registered during the ten-day festival in several police stations.

According to the police, gangs from various parts of the country come to the city during the festival, to steal from the crowded Ganapati pandals. Despite over 2,500 policemen posted at the revered Lalbaugcha Raja, the gangs blend into the lakhs of devotees.

A police officer said that this year, for the first time, they used Artificial Intelligence to feed in data of known criminals and keep tabs on them during the processions. “We identified 50 accused at Lalbaugcha Raja who were continuously kept under watch using AI,” the officer added.

