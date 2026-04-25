MUMBAI: Local train services on the Central Railway will face major disruption this weekend due to a 15-hour traffic and power block between Umbermali and Atgaon for non-interlocking work linked to yard remodelling at Khardi. 15-hr CR block on Kalyan-Kasara corridor to disrupt services today

The block will be in effect from Saturday noon to 3 am on Sunday, impacting both up and down North-East lines. An additional 75-minute block is also scheduled between Titwala and Vasind around midnight on Sunday. Nearly 50 train services are expected to be cancelled.

The work is part of the ongoing third line project between Kalyan and Kasara, along with platform extensions to accommodate 15-car suburban trains.

Suburban services will be the worst affected, with no local trains operating between Asangaon and Kasara during the block period. Several Kasara-bound locals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be short-terminated at Asangaon, Titwala or Vasind, while trains from Kasara will originate from these intermediate stations. The 2.42 pm Kasara–CSMT local on Saturday has also been cancelled.

Railway officials said the last CSMT–Kasara local before the block will depart at 8.33 am on Saturday, while the final Kasara–CSMT service will leave at 10.18 am. Services are scheduled to resume early Sunday, with the first CSMT–Kasara local at 4.19 am and the first Kasara–CSMT train at 3.51 am.

Long-distance train operations will also be affected, with several services rescheduled to depart after midnight on April 26. Some trains are likely to be delayed by 25–30 minutes due to congestion in the affected section.

Railway authorities said the block is necessary to carry out critical infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving capacity and operational efficiency on the busy Kalyan–Kasara corridor. Passengers have been advised to check revised schedules before travelling.