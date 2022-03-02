15-year-old boy drowns in stream in Diva, Thane; declared dead before admission to hospital
In a tragic accident in Thane’s Diva, a 15-year-old boy from Sabe Village drowned in a stream on Wednesday.
Kartik Arun Naik went to the stream at Sabe Village in Diva with his two friends, Ayush Yashwant Nagre (12) and Aman Ramesh Gupta (14) at around 2pm.
Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said, “We received a call from the Diva fire brigade about the drowning of a 15-year-old boy in a stream in Diva. Soon after receiving the call, the Thane Disaster Response Force and RDMC team reached the spot and pulled out Naik at around 2.35pm on Wednesday and handed the body over to the Mumbra police station. The two other boys knew swimming but Naik was unable to swim and was not able to gauge the depth of the water and, hence, he drowned.”
Naik was taken to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared him dead before admission.
