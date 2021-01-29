15-year-old survives 35-foot fall from terrace near Mumbai
Ajay Pawar, a 15-year-old, survived a 35-foot fall from the terrace of his building in Vasai while playing with his friends. The incident took place when Ajay, a Class 10 student studying in a school in Mount Abu, was trying to retrieve his footwear which fell on a scaffolding while playing. He stepped on a plastic sheet, which was there as part of the scaffolding cover to let sunlight in. But it broke owing to his weight and he fell. A cycle parked outside the building broke his fall.
Hearing the commotion, society members rushed to the spot. “We first took him to a local hospital but later shifted him to Tungha Hospital in Mira Road where he is undergoing treatment,” said Ajay’s father Laxman, 48.
The teenager lives with his family consisting his father, mother and elder brother at Anand Nagar in Vasai (West).
Laxman said after the plastic tore, Ajay fell 35 feet. “He fell on a cycle parked in the society premises and hence was saved. He has received injuries to his chin and hand,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic budget 2021-22 may not have any new taxes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination turnout in Mumbai falls to 58%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old survives 35-foot fall from terrace near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MVA allies visit BMC headquarters to launch heritage walk of the building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: ED summons issued to Congress minister’s wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagpur medical college opts for online classes for first-year batch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhima Koregaon: What are your apprehensions if Varavara Rao is granted bail, HC asks NIA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Man, friend arrested for stealing ₹71 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Jobs of 66% affected, 28% got pay cut, finds survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra schools reopen: 32% students from state attended classes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses to quash FIR in matrimonial discord citing serious allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 4 foreign nationals arrested for duping job aspirant of ₹17 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40,187 more healthcare workers inoculated, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vax tally touches 219,696
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quality of treatment suffers at civic-run tertiary hospitals as doctors continue to be deputed to Covid-19 centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K'taka Deputy CM should understand history: Sanjay Raut on Mumbai remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox