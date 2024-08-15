16-yr-old boy arrested for raping neighbour’s 3-year-old daughter

MUMBAI: The Sakinaka police on Tuesday evening arrested a 16-year-old boy, studying in Class 9, for allegedly sexually assaulting his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter inside her home on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place when the girl’s mother had gone out to drop her older son at his school. HT Image

The crime came to light when the girl’s mother returned home and saw blood on the private parts of her daughter. On asking her who had come to the house, the girl revealed the boy’s name. The mother then told her husband and they both went to the police station where a case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

According to Sakinaka police, the minor was arrested from his house in the evening after the case was registered. He confessed to the crime and told the police that after he noticed that the girl’s parents were not in the house, he sneaked in and lured the girl into playing with him. He then sexually assaulted her and convinced her not to say anything to her parents. Police officials are now investigating whether the minor had committed such a crime in the past as well.

The girl has been admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing medical examination and treatment. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday and has been sent to the Dongri Remand Home.