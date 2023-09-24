Mumbai: A crew of eighteen sailors, who were stranded at Nishtun port, Al Mahra Yemen, were brought back to Mumbai on Saturday. An official of the shipping ministry said that the ship—a chemical tanker—was stuck as the vessel ran aground at the Nishtun port. 18 stranded Indian sailors in Yemen brought back home

They had sent distress signals and were able to reach Mumbai after efforts from embassies in Riyadh and Djibouti. The Indian embassy in Riyadh said on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the sailors reached Aden on Friday after weeks of relentless efforts by India. “With the relentless efforts of our embassies in Riyadh & Djibouti, for the past few weeks, 18 Indian sailors stuck at Nishtun Port finally reached Aden safely today,” it said late Friday India also thanked the Yemen government for local support.

